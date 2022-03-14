ACG Wealth Makes New $214,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,351,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 173,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 158,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $98.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,613 shares of company stock worth $1,678,530. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

