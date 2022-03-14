ACG Wealth Makes New $32,000 Investment in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

In related news, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $260,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick B. Tressler sold 72,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $179,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,441 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

