ACG Wealth Sells 89 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $113.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average of $118.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $105.30 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.