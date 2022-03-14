Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CEO Sells $895,780.73 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 598,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,234. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after purchasing an additional 722,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after acquiring an additional 290,458 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,672,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after acquiring an additional 482,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,373,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after acquiring an additional 373,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.