ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $32.83 on Friday. ACNB has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

In other ACNB news, Director Frank Elsner III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,253 shares of company stock worth $40,238 in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACNB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ACNB by 7.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACNB in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ACNB in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

