Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AE opened at $34.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.40). Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

