Admiral Group’s (ADM) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,061 ($40.11) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($45.36) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.65) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,767.88 ($36.27).

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,684 ($35.17) on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,346 ($30.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,989.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,126.98. The firm has a market cap of £8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones bought 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.73) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($131,330.66). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis purchased 6,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($32.14) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($207,084.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

