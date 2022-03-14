Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $149.00 to $160.00.

3/8/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

3/4/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

3/1/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

1/19/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $116.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,235. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.29. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.66 and a one year high of $138.02.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems Inc alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $76,032,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,842,000 after buying an additional 151,276 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.