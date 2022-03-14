Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives $4.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,875. The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.24. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

