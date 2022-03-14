Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives $4.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,875. The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.24. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.