Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives $4.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.29. 736,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,875. The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.24. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

