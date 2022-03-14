AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Shares Purchased by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.37% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YOLO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA YOLO traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.13. 67,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,448. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86.

