Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $12.49.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.