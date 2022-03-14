African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Down 53.7% in February

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,233. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. African Gold Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

