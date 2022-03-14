AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $130,778,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after acquiring an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,730,000 after acquiring an additional 368,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $130.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.63. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

