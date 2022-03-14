AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.
In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of AGCO stock opened at $130.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.63. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.
About AGCO
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
