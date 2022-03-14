Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.55

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 33884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGIO. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 599,992 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 324,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 167,687 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

