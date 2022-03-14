Aidos Kuneen Achieves Market Cap of $6.03 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $249,462.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,890.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.45 or 0.06606958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.22 or 0.00267982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.09 or 0.00735642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.72 or 0.00472412 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.09 or 0.00393651 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

