AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Roger Stott Buys 48 Shares

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott purchased 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £147.36 ($193.08).
Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 11th, Roger Stott bought 47 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £153.22 ($200.76).
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Roger Stott bought 40 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($194.44).
Shares of LON AJB traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 313 ($4.10). 242,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,478. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 474.80 ($6.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 330.48.
AJ Bell Company Profile (Get Rating)
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.
