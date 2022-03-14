AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Roger Stott Buys 48 Shares

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott purchased 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £147.36 ($193.08).

On Friday, February 11th, Roger Stott bought 47 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £153.22 ($200.76).

On Tuesday, January 11th, Roger Stott bought 40 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($194.44).

Shares of LON AJB traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 313 ($4.10). 242,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,478. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 474.80 ($6.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 330.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AJB shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.85) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.83) to GBX 435 ($5.70) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 413 ($5.41).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

