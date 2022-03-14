Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Colin Webster Sells 17,166 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.

Shares of TSE:AGI traded down C$0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.54. 397,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,161. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.51. The firm has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.87. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.00.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

