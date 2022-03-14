Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACI. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,528 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,338,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,301.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 220,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of ACI opened at $34.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

