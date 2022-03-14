Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.45

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 17182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after buying an additional 101,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 695,128 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Alight by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Alight by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alight by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

