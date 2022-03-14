Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $392.31

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $392.31 and last traded at $397.39, with a volume of 6938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $400.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $503.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.42.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Align Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Align Technology by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,730,000 after purchasing an additional 325,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

