Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$48.84 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$55.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$50.81. The stock has a market cap of C$51.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ATD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

