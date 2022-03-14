Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 10,309 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of NEE opened at $79.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

