Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 4,944 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after buying an additional 5,687,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after buying an additional 3,368,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

