Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $318.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $332.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.76 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

