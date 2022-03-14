AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of AltaGas stock traded down C$0.42 on Monday, hitting C$28.43. 813,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$20.35 and a 12-month high of C$29.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.18. The company has a market cap of C$7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 34.55.

Several analysts have commented on ALA shares. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.39.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

