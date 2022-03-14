Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in February

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $18.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
Altius Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altius Minerals (ATUSF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.