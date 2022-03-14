Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in February

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $18.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUSF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

