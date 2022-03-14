Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells $251,740.44 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $251,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Feng-Ming Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,753 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $897,889.23.

Shares of AMBA traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.06. 689,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average is $160.28. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.28 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -112.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,942,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ambarella by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ambarella by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

