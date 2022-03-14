Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) SVP Chonda J. Nwamu Sells 1,677 Shares

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.38. 791,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average is $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $77.32 and a twelve month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,740,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after buying an additional 662,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,135,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,738,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

