American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $57.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

