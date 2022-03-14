American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Carpenter Technology worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 119,435 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 101,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.55. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

