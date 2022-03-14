American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of OSIS opened at $80.34 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

