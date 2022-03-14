American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.83 billion. American International Group reported sales of $10.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year sales of $46.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 billion to $48.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $51.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after acquiring an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after acquiring an additional 347,548 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $57.00. 3,423,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,006. American International Group has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $63.54. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

