American International Group Inc. Sells 574 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

WABC stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

