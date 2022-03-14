American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Ferro worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ferro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ferro by 29.1% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 44,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ferro by 182.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ferro by 402.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ferro by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 665,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

