American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,779,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 24.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 174.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,993,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP opened at $4.26 on Monday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.