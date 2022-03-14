American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare American Shared Hospital Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A American Shared Hospital Services Competitors 307 1018 1733 47 2.49

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 91.87%. Given American Shared Hospital Services’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Shared Hospital Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $17.84 million -$7.06 million -2.33 American Shared Hospital Services Competitors $1.12 billion $59.78 million 3.70

American Shared Hospital Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Shared Hospital Services. American Shared Hospital Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services -35.98% 2.24% 1.20% American Shared Hospital Services Competitors -197.13% -18.24% -11.82%

Risk and Volatility

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services’ competitors have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia. The company was founded by Ernest A. Bates in 1977 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

