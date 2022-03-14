American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 187.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

