Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Raised by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $228.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.34. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

