AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CFO Purchases $500,088.00 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 47,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.88.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $2,503,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

