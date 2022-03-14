Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

AMRX opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

