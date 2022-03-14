Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 million, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

