Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amryt Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.
Shares of AMYT stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. Amryt Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $470.13 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.10.
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
