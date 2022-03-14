Analysts Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $122.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.85 million and the lowest is $110.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $106.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $540.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $559.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $698.87 million, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $778.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

ACAD traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. 1,302,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,015. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

