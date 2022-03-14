Analysts Anticipate Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) to report sales of $11.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ads-Tec Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $11.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ads-Tec Energy will report full year sales of $45.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $46.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $85.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ads-Tec Energy.

Get Ads-Tec Energy alerts:

ADSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ads-Tec Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSE traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,967. Ads-Tec Energy has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000.

About Ads-Tec Energy (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ads-Tec Energy (ADSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ads-Tec Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ads-Tec Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.