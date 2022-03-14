Analysts Anticipate ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ANIP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.64. 1,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,475. The company has a market cap of $507.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 85,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

