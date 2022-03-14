Analysts Anticipate eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

EFTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich acquired 5,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $70,370 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,696. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.