Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) will report $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $47.49 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

