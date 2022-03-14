Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) will report $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $47.49 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.