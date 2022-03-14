Analysts Anticipate Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) to Post $0.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Thorne Healthtech’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thorne Healthtech.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of Thorne Healthtech stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.73. 65,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Thorne Healthtech has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Thorne Healthtech

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

