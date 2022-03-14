Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $203,000.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,330. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.